Seven Countries Join Germany In Opposing EU Mandated ICE Vehicle Ban In 2035

In the foray into preserving the environment, automakers within the European Union (EU) now have a deadline to meet. By 2035, all new cars should have zero CO2 emissions.

However, not every member of the EU agrees with the decision. In a report by Reuters, Germany has formed an alliance with several European nations to oppose the said ban on internal combustion engines (ICE).

The seven countries involved are the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Italy, Poland, Romania, Hungary, and Germany – all of their transport ministers recently held a meeting to discuss what must change in the EU decision.