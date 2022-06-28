Several EU Countries Want EU Push To EVs Moved Back 5 Years

Five member states of the European Union want to delay the bloc’s proposed target of a 100 percent phaseout of fossil fuels by 2035. Bulgaria, Italy, Portugal, Romania and Slovakia’s alternate proposal would require EU states reducing emissions by 90 percent over 1990 levels by 2035, and reaching a full 100 percent reduction in 2040.

The plan also called for light commercial vehicles to be treated with even more leniency. Under the terms of the proposal from the five states those vehicles would only need to reduced their CO2 emissions by 80 percent by 2035, though they would still need to meet the 100 percent reduction target in 2040.