Sexy Buick Electra Will Make It Into Production But You Won't See It Here

Buick has reserved all the goodies for the Chinese market, including the Electra EV range. The stunning Buick Electra-X concept was also introduced in China in the summer, and we’ve got confirmation that the sleek four-door coupe-SUV will make it into production.



The Chinese market is incredibly important for GM, although it becomes increasingly difficult to compete there with local carmakers. Buick is the leading GM brand in China, explaining why the Detroit carmaker has chosen it as its EV crusader. Following Electra-X’s reveal in the summer, Buick announced a host of electric models under the new Electra moniker. Buick actually trademarked all the Electra E possible names from Electra E1 to Electra E9.





