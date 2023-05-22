Sexy Kode61 Birdcage Supercar Debuts At Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este

Japanese design maestro, Ken Okuyama, known for his work on the iconic Ferrari Enzo, presented his latest creation at the prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. The Kode61 Birdcage is a roofless supercar inspired by the classic Maserati of the same name, and will be produced in limited numbers.

The Kode61 Birdcage draws numerous design cues from the iconic Maserati Tipo 61 racecar, which was produced from 1959 to 1961. It also takes inspiration from the 2005 Maserati Birdcage 75th concept. Okuyama’s rendition features a roofless body and lacks a windshield, leaving the two-seater cabin fully exposed.