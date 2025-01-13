Sexy Volkswagen Arteon Bites the Dust

Volkswagen has recently wrapped up series production of the Arteon. The Passat's fancier sibling rolled out in 2017 in the form of a five-door liftback that was later joined by a shooting brake. To date, Wolfsburg's favorite son has produced in the ballpark of 190,000 units in Germany, China, and Malaysia.

Communication manager Andreas G. Schleith confirmed the death of the Arteon via social media. In his post on LinkedIn, the spokesperson also shared that his personal car is a shooting brake with the 1.4-liter turbo inline-four eHybrid setup. In the German automaker's vernacular, that would be a plug-in hybrid with an electric driving range of either 35 or 36 miles (56 or 58 kilometers)