Shades Of BLM: Fire Bombs, Bullets And Broken Glass - CNN Calls Tesla Protests Mostly Peaceful

 Sometimes we truly wonder how far the main stream media will go to paint the picture they want you to believe.  In the last few weeks more than one Tesla store has had the windows shot out, vehicles have been torched, and protests have to be broken up by police.  Why? Politics.  The more waste Elon Musk uncovers the more violent the theatrics become.  It makes a rational person wonder if he is getting REALLY close to the motherload of corruption.

The problem is just as we saw with the BLM riots, where billions in property was destroyed looting was wide spread and people were killed and the mainstream media dared to say all is well.  Is this the start of the same?






 

 




 



