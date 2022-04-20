Shades Of Jimmy Carter? Whitehouse Gives Up On Asking Saudis To Pump More Oil For US Consumption

The United States has reportedly stopped asking Saudi Arabia to pump more oil to combat market disruption from Russia’s war with Ukraine as the relationship between the U.S. and the oil rich kingdom is said to have hit a new low.

President Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan brought up the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman which angered the crown prince to the point where he told Sullivan never to mention it again and to forget about Saudi Arabia increasing its oil production, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday,



