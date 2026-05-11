Shady Car Dealers Made This Guy Rich With 2,300 Deals In 2025 Alone

Agent009 submitted on 5/11/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:41:38 AM

Views : 1,538 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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In the car-selling business, good salespeople are the exception nowadays. The remarkable ones can rarely be found working for your average dealership. They either tend to high-profile clients or work for exceptional brands because they can earn more and work less. So, how can you effectively deal with who is left? This guy found an answer.
 
Car sales seem to have worsened in the last decade. Dealerships may have their own struggles with moving vehicles off the lot and swapping lines of credit to remain afloat, but the ones who suffer the most are the buyers.


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Shady Car Dealers Made This Guy Rich With 2,300 Deals In 2025 Alone

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Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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