Shakira Fan Who Won Her Lamborghini Urus Can't Afford To Insure And Maintain It

Winning an exotic car is exciting until you realize what it costs to drive an exotic car. Michael Mejia won Shakira’s purple Lamborghini Urus late last year, but he’s selling the SUV because he claims that the $90,000 the singer also gave him to register, insure, and maintain it isn’t enough. Mejia won the car in December 2024 by participating in a contest held by Shakira to promote a new song called “Soltera.” She wasn’t singing about the electric Subaru Solterra crossover; “Soltera” means “single woman” in Spanish, and Shakira wrote the song after splitting with former professional football player Gerard Piqué. To participate, fans had to film themselves dancing to the song and upload the video to social media.



