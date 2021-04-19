Shanghai 2021: Buick Debuts Stretched Envision Plus SUV And Verano Pro Sedan

The doors are open to media at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show, and Buick is there with two new offerings. One is the Buick Verano Pro with tweaked styling and powertrain updates. The other is a stretched version of the Envision called the Envision Plus, which should be a three-row SUV. Details for both offerings are a bit slim, however, which we'll talk more about in a bit. Our attention falls first to the Verano Pro. The Verano left the US market a few years back and there's no sign it will return, but the small sedan enjoys an extended life for the Chinese market. The latest version still maintains a familiar shape on the outside though you'll find an updated face that Buick says is "airplane-inspired." Opt for the GS package and you'll get a honeycomb-shaped grille with a plethora of black trim, not to mention side skirts and "wing-like features" at the rear.



