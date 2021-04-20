Shanghai 2021: Hongqi Begins Taking Preorders For 250MPH S9 Hypercar

The L-Concept is not Hongqi’s only interesting debut at the Auto Shanghai 2021. The luxury sedan concept shares the stage with the S9 hypercar - or, more precisely, the updated version of the machine, which is now ready to hit the assembly lines.

First shown at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show as a prototype, the S9 is the brand’s ultimate sports car designed by former Volkswagen Group design chief Walter de Silva. Yes, this is the same guy who designed the original Audi R8 and he is now working for the Silk-FAW joint venture, which helped Hongqi with the development of the S9.