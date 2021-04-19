Shanghai 2021: Levante Hybrid Becomes Maserati's First Electrified SUV

Maserati has revealed the new Levante Hybrid at the Shanghai Auto Show, taking the next step in the brand’s electrification strategy following the reveal of the Ghibli Hybrid last year.

The new electrified variant of the Maserati Levante, which is also the first hybrid SUV with the trident badge, is powered by a four-cylinder 2.0-liter engine fitted with a 48-volt belt-driven starter-generator and paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The mild-hybrid Levante produces 325 HP (330 PS) and 331 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque and is available only with all-wheel-drive.