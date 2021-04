MG’s new two-seater sports car concept draws inspiration from the classic MGB Roadster for its design while riding on an all-electric architecture. The company claims that it’ll cover around 500 miles (800 km) on a full charge while achieving 0-62 mph (100 km/h) in less than 3 seconds too. The SAIC-owned MG didn’t reveal any horsepower figures or battery specs.



