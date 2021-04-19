Shanghai 2021: Unhappy Tesla Owner Throws A Hissy Fit On Top Of A Model 3 At The Show

Reports this morning have gone viral related to a Tesla owner in China who climbed on top of a Model 3 at the Shanghai Auto Show to protest about what she says are faulty brakes. As you can see from the video above, she stands on the car shouting for a time before being escorted away by security officials. We don't have a whole lot of background about the situation with the brakes, though we do remember previous reports of the woman protesting against Tesla. Reportedly, this applies to a known case, though there is not yet any reputable information regarding whether or not an actual braking issue has been discovered. However, according to Tesla, the woman's claims are false.





