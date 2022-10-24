Shaquille O’Neal Brings Back The Badillac To The US Grand Prix

Shaquille O’Neal might have issues finding appropriate rides given his frame, as he stands at 7’1” (2.16 m), but he has no issues in the huge Cadillac Eldorado Convertible converted into “The Badillac.” Its creators say the name makes “bad” stand for “fun,” and Shaq surely has a lot of fun riding in it.

The same massive build was also dubbed the Shaq-mobile during last year’s U.S. Grand Prix, which was the first time the NBA superstar rode in it. Now, he made his grand entrance again in it for the awards ceremony, before handing in the winner’s trophy to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who also won the U.S. Grand Prix last year.


