Shaquille O'Neal The GREAT CAR Negotiator? You WON'T BELIEVE What He Did!

NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal is known to be a very generous guy. He is always being spotted giving back to people, giving huge tips to waiters, and buying gifts for everyone. And he was like that during his playing days too, as he once put in a down payment for one of his teammates who was driving a Toyota.



When Shaq saw the Toyota in the Staples Center parking lot, he was not happy. He came into the locker room and asked whose was it. Madsen explained how it went and he said, “He came in the locker room one day and said,- who in the world is driving that Toyota Astro van? I raised my hand and said Shaq, it’s me. He said you are not rolling into Staples Center driving that beat-up Toyota van. So he took me car shopping.”

So Shaq took Madsen to a dealership, and he went straight up to the manager and explained who Madsen was. He also put a down payment on the car in the number of $5000 and Madsen said he would put in the payments as he was getting paid.













