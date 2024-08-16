Shareholders Sue Stellantis After Poor Earnings Report

Shareholders of Stellantis have sued the automaker in the United States, arguing that they have been defrauded by hiding rising inventories and other weakness, before posting disappointing earnings which resulted in a decline in stock price, Reuters reported.

The complaint filed on Thursday in Manhattan federal court said Stellantis artificially inflated its stock price for much of 2024 by making "overwhelmingly positive" assessments about inventories, pricing power, new products and operating margin, the report added.