Shark Tank Star Vows To The The Right Thing For America - Looking For A State To Build A $14 Billion Oil Refinery

O'Leary Ventures Chairman and Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary announced plans to build a new oil refinery in America in an effort to reignite the nation's energy independence during "The Big Money Show's" playbook panel on Tuesday.

"I'm at that stage in my life where I want to do something big. And the task that I've decided I'm going to take on is, I'm going to build a refinery in America. I'm going to do it," O'Leary said.

"It's going to cost about $14 billion," he continued to detail. "I'm going to syndicate that debt and that equity. I'm going to find a state that wants to work with me. I'm going to get a permit and we're going to do the right thing for America. We have to have more refineries."