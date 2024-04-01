Sharknado Star Gets Attacked By Mini Bike Gang On Hollywood Boulevard

Terrifying footage has captured the moment that ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actor Ian Ziering was brutally attacked by at least four bikers on Hollywood Boulevard on New Year’s Eve.



The 59-year-old actor was traveling in his Mercedes with his 10-year-old daughter when an individual riding a minibike allegedly pulled in front of his SUV and blocked him. Writing on social media, the Sharknado star claims that the biker hit his vehicle and he got out to assess the damage. The pair then came to blows and Ziering can be seen in the video aggressively pushing the biker before attempting to get back into his Merc.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ian Ziering (@ianziering)







Read Article