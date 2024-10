The new second-generation BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé has been revealed with a major design overhaul to give the saloon a more sporting focus.

It's closely related to the recently launched new 1 Series and continues to share the hatchback's front-wheel-drive platform, rather than the rear-driven one used for the 2 Series Coupé.

Bernhard Blattel, BMW’s compact class product management chief, told Autocar the focus of the redesign was to push the design to make the car “more sporting”.