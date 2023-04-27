Shelby Releases Europe Only Mach-E GT

Shelby has entered the electric era with a limited-edition upgrade package for the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, exclusive to Europe.

The package gives the Mach-E GT a more aggressive appearance, dropping its ride height by an inch (25.4mm) and adding a bonnet, a front splitter and mirror caps of carbonfibre.

It also adds a new sound system produced by Borla that mimics the noise produced by a combustion engine. It mirrors the electric motor’s RPM and power and torque outputs, running them through a bespoke algorithm to produce what's claimed to be a "hyper-realistic" sound.