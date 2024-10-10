Shelby To Officially Launch 900 HP F-150 Raptor At Barrett-Jackson Event In Scottsdale This Weekend

Shelby American has just unveiled the V6-powered Ford F-150 Raptor and the V8-powered Raptor R. The top-of-the-line pickup truck is a motorized monster with over 900 horsepower. The duo will make public debut at the upcoming Barrett-Jackson event in Scottsdale, Arizona, beginning October 11.

The firm calls it the 2024 Shelby Baja Raptor and sends it out to eat tarmac for breakfast and intimidate crossovers as it looks every inch a bully on the road. This is what Shelby American, a wholly owned subsidiary of Carroll Shelby International Inc., has been doing for over a decade: converting Ford models into ferocious beats, ready to devour everything that comes their way.

The first F-150 Raptor by Shelby American was launched in 2012, not long after founder Caroll Shelby passed away. Shelby was personally involved in the development of the V8-powered F-150 muscle truck, so the model came as a tribute to his vision.