Shell Investors Tell Oil Giant To Stop Playing The Green Card And Start Drilling To Boost Profits

Oil and gas giant Shell has walked back the greenwashing image that it had worked so hard to foster over the last few years. The company has moved away from its previous strategy to slowly decrease oil production this decade. It’s back to (openly) drilling the planet dry for profit. Earlier this June, Shell’s leadership announced a hard shift back to steadying current oil production to appease investors, according to Reuters. Doubling down on this new strategy, Shell CEO Wael Sawan, recently said that the world needed more oil and gas production. He also cited the European energy crisis that followed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to justify the strategy change. “What would be dangerous and irresponsible is cutting oil and gas production so that the cost of living, as we saw last year, starts to shoot up again,” he said, according to the BBC.



