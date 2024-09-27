Shell Petroleum Shelves Hydrogen Plant Because Of Lack Of Interest

Shell has announced that its planned low-carbon blue hydrogen plant on Norway’s west coast is being put on hold. As per the fuel giant, the decision surrounding the planned hydrogen project was due to a lack of demand.

As noted in a post on S&P Global, the planned hydrogen project, dubbed the Aukra Hydrogen Hub, was being developed with partners Aker Horizons and CapeOmega. The facility had a planned capacity of 2.5 GW, producing 1,200 metric tons of hydrogen per day by 2030.

Once operational, expectations were high that the planned hydrogen facility would avoid 4 million metric tons of CO2 emissions per year. Yet, as per Shell’s recent announcement, the company did not see “enough market pull” for blue hydrogen “to sustain financial support to the Gassco-led study“ for a hydrogen pipeline from Norway to Germany.