Shell Shuts Down All Hydrogen For Passenger Cars Due To Supply Chain Complications

Shell decided to permanently close all of its hydrogen refueling stations for passenger cars in California. The oil giant claims that the cause of the move is supply complications.



"Hydrogen fuel-cell cars are the future," analysts claimed, at a time when the EV market was skyrocketing. All that they discharge is water, and refueling lasts only for approximately five minutes.



It sounded like the technology had everything to succeed in a race with the electric cars, which had to spend hours plugged in to add miles to their range. But, over the years, battery packs grew larger, and fast charging technology developed, while the fuel-cell technology was incapable of keeping up.





