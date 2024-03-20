Shell To Shutter 1,000 Gas Stations In Pivot to EV Charging Stations

Gas and oil giant Shell is looking to close as many as 1,000 retail gas stations in the coming years, as it pivots toward deployment of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

In its latest Energy Transition Strategy report, England-based Shell says it plans to close 500 retail sites per year in 2024 and 2025. The company plans to instead focus on scaling its public EV charging network, and in hopes to bring total charging points up to 200,000 by 2030, up from around 54,000 today.

“In total, we plan to divest around 500 Shell-owned sites (including joint ventures) a year in 2024 and 2025,” the company writes on page 28 of the document, as initially spotted by Bloomberg.