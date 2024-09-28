Shock As Cybertruck Owner Discloses True Cost Of Full Charge!

After realizing the charge of his vehicle was running low - three percent to be exact - entrepreneur David Nguyen took to Instagram to share a video of himself charging it until it was fully charged.



Nguyen gives the outside of the car a few taps to open the charging port and plugs it in.

He then gets back into the Cybertruck and reveals how long it will take to charge it up to 100 percent. Drum roll please.



It turns out it takes a whopping 'one hour and 30 minutes' to go from near-zero to reaching the charge limit of 296 miles (aka 100 percent).



The entrepreneur then explains that it takes 121kW of energy to reach a full charge, but just how much does that cost?



Well, in Nguyen's hometown of San Leandro, California, the rate of electricity is $0.61 per kWh. He breaks down what that means for viewers.



"That's 121 x 0.61 that is $73 to give me a full tank. That's going to give me a range of 296 miles. Is that good? Or not good?"



He then resolves: "I think it's pretty good because you're driving the future a.k.a the Cybertruck."



But not everybody agreed, with more than 4,000 taking to the comments to share their opinions.



