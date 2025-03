Shocking police bodycam footage captured the moment a New Jersey mayor was confronted by officers after she drove drunk with her toddler in her BMW.

Gina LaPlaca, 45, the Democrat Mayor of Lumberton, was seen stumbling and slurring her words after she was approached by cops outside her $640,000 home at around 5:40pm on March 17.

An officer spoke to LaPlaca as she picked her young toddler out of her powerful BMW 5-Series sedan, asking her: 'Are you okay?'