f you've ever taken a long road trip across the United States, you've probably noticed that highway speed limits seem to change almost as frequently as the scenery. You might be driving along at 70 mph, only to cross a state line and discover that the limit has increased to 75, 80, or even 85 mph.

So, why doesn't the entire country have one standard highway speed limit? After all, cars are built to travel on the same roads, and drivers generally face similar responsibilities wherever they go.