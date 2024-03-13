Should An Over The Air Update Be Considered A Recall?

One Tesla shareholder has launched a new petition encouraging the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to change the language surrounding safety recalls that are fixed with an over-the-air (OTA) software update.

On Tuesday, Sawyer Merritt announced on X that he has launched a petition to urge the NHTSA to stop classifying OTA software updates as recalls and to end the use of paper recall notices—which are often sent months after an issue is fixed with an OTA update.

"We urge the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to modernize and simplify its vehicle recall practices,” Merritt writes in the petition. “As vehicles continue to get more technologically advanced, these common sense changes will help improve vehicle safety and consumer awareness.”