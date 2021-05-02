Should Automakers Be More Like The Computer Industry And Have Set Standards And Differentiate By Features Only?

Let me start this out with an auto-writer pet peeve of mine: I hate the phrase “design language. ” I have since I started working in automotive media in 2007. I am not sure why — it’s probably just too much PR/corporate speak for me. I’ve banned that phrase from this site via our internal style guide (although I am sure it slips through sometimes. Please don’t play “gotcha” and @ me with examples), and constantly avoided using it for over 13 years, even if that’s lead to some awkward phrasing in its stead. Thing is, there’s a reason why just about every OEM uses it.



