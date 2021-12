Freetime design study inspired by the 60s bimmer 02 (new class)



• styling comes from the 3-box coupes of the era.

• the cs 0.2 is a two seater compact coupe, which lives by its proportions and simple classical looks.

• project was 3d printed as a 1/18 scale model.



design

modeling/cgi



r gear

t kvapil



Should BMW hire THESE designers for the next 4-series coupe/convertible?













More photos at the link....





Read Article