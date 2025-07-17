Should Chevrolet Consider Bringing Back The Camaro?

The General Motors executives keep coming up with requirements that a potential Camaro remake should comply with in order to be competitive in the market. GM killed the muscle car in 2024 with no successor in sight, but Mark Reuss says the return of the model would not be out of the question. This isn't the first time the Camaro has been discontinued. The model went on a seven-year hiatus when GM ended the production of the F-Body in 2002, and it took a long time before the introduction of the fifth-generation Camaro in 2009.

So, while waiting for the seventh generation, – if it will ever see the light of day – we are raising our antennas to get wind of GM's plans for the Camaro. And it turns out that the auto giant doesn't really have plans for it.



Read Article