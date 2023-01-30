Should Climate Change Celebrities That Insist On Using Private Jets Be Cancelled?

Not that talking has solved anything where climate change is concerned, but it does help raise awareness of the need to act fast about it, at the very least. The two celebrities to do so more recently are singer Billie Eilish and comedian and talk show host Bill Maher.



They could be the two poles of a magnet for how different their stances are regarding climate change and just how much a celebrity (or any multi-millionaire, by extension) can do about it. Where Billie believes that the world can change for the better if she uses her platform to speak up and highlight activists who put in actual effort toward solving climate change, Maher’s approach is more of a “meh” one, where he says active measures are needed, but neither does he know what these might be nor is he convinced they should involve him directly.



