Should Everyone Forgive Carlos Ghosn And Bring Him Back To Lead Stellantis?

In 1998, Chrysler turned into Daimler-Chrysler, which morphed into FCA, and now, for some reason, it's called Stellantis. Whatever the name may be, the smallest member of Detroit's Big Three is seemingly in permanent need of a savior. For Stellantis, the highs are stratospheric, but the lows are somewhere in the Challenger Deep. Lee Iacocca fixed it. Sergio Marchionne fixed it. But even though he was a Ghosn protege himself, Carlos Tavares made things worse. Luckily for Stellantis, though, his successor is hiding in plain sight. Although, he does have a habit of hiding in other places, too.



