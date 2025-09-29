Should Ford Bring Back The Cougar XR7 To Broaden Lincoln's Lineup??

After it was introduced as the seventh generation of the iconic pony car in 2022, the S650 Ford Mustang was launched on the market for the 2024 model year, and now it's almost ready to roam the streets in 2026MY guise.

The legendary nameplate is produced in its classic location at Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan and uses the traditional powertrains for the regular models: redesigned 2.3 L EcoBoost turbo four-pot with 315 hp and the refreshed fourth-gen 5.0-liter Coyote V8 rocking 480/486 hp for the Mustang GT and 500 hp for the new Dark Horse option.