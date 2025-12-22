Should GM Stop Wasting Time And Pull The Plug On It's Electric Trucks And Make Models Consumers Actually Want?

The Ford F-150 Lightning was the best-selling electric pickup in America, so its death was a tad surprising. Then again, production was already halted indefinitely, so its unceremonious demise wasn’t exactly shocking.

It’s hard to blame Ford as the numbers tell the story. Through the first nine months of the year, Ford only managed to sell 23,034 Lightnings. That was only up 1% from 2024, which is a tad surprising as third quarter sales soared 39.7% thanks in part to consumers rushing to take advantage of expiring EV tax credits.