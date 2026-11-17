The Hyundai Tiburon, sold as the Coupe in Europe, was phased out in 2008 with no direct successor. The larger Elantra Coupe only lasted between 2012 and 2014, while the sporty Veloster hatchback with the asymmetrical door layout was discontinued in 2022.

Still, fans of the Korean brand haven't stopped thinking about a potential sporty offering with two doors. Thankfully, a pair of renderings created by digital artist Theophilus Chin gave us the perfect excuse to put our imagination to work.