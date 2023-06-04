Should Lamborghini Look Into Building A Grand Touring Car?

Look for Lamborghini to add a fourth model to its line-up in 2028, when the brand unveils its first battery-electric car, which is a 2+2 grand touring car.
The new model’s debut was revealed by Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann in an interview with Motor1 on Thursday.
“It’s going to be a new body style, because what is missing in the line-up today is a GT 2+2, and I think this would be a good add-on to the two super-sports cars and the SUV,” Winkelmann said.
Unlike Lamborghini’s sports cars, the new model will have enough ground clearance to avoid scraping the bottom while traversing speed bumps and driveways.
