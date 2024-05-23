Should Lexus Bring The Posh LM Minivan To The US Market?

Lexus has quietly introduced the new LM500h L, a luxurious six-seat version of the company’s minivan.
 
Currently available in Japan, the model slots beneath the four-seat LM500h Executive and promises to provide a “comfortable ride in any seat.” However, the second-row is the place to be as there are six-way power seats with heating and ventilation as well as an ottoman.
 
The second-row seats feature “two types of shock absorbing material” and feature “anti-vibration rubber” between the cushion and leg frame. Besides offering a comfortable and relaxing place to sit, the seats have removable touchscreen controllers that can adjust an assortment of vehicle settings.


