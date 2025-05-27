Should Nissan Bring It's 10 Year Warranty To The US?

In the United States, newly purchased Nissans come with a standard three-year or 36,000-mile warranty. This is pretty typical for most new cars in the U.S., where warranties usually hover around the same length. But across the globe, things are different. In Australia, for example, many new cars come with warranties lasting five to seven years, with some extending all the way to a whopping 10 years. Now, Nissan is getting in on the action and offering a 10-year warranty, which seems to be paying off. But here’s the real question: Should Nissan take this same approach in the U.S.?



