Should Nissan Bring It's 10 Year Warranty To The US?

Agent009 submitted on 5/27/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:59:45 AM

Views : 426 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In the United States, newly purchased Nissans come with a standard three-year or 36,000-mile warranty. This is pretty typical for most new cars in the U.S., where warranties usually hover around the same length. But across the globe, things are different.
 
In Australia, for example, many new cars come with warranties lasting five to seven years, with some extending all the way to a whopping 10 years. Now, Nissan is getting in on the action and offering a 10-year warranty, which seems to be paying off. But here’s the real question: Should Nissan take this same approach in the U.S.?


Read Article


Should Nissan Bring It's 10 Year Warranty To The US?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)