Should Nissan Have Taken The This New Pathfinder Back To Its ROUGH AND TUMBLE Roots? Would That Be The ONLY Winning Play For Them?

You know that mystique that the Toyota Forerunner has? Did you know that the Nissan Pathfinder USED to also have that with those same purists?



But somehow, maybe in a marketing meeting in Tennessee, they decided to strip the popular SUV of that street cred and turn it into a mommy mobile.



When people speak of the current Pathfinder, it is no longer held in a lofty, authentic position.



Well today they introduced an all new Pathfinder and it doesn't seem like they're altering their 'mom' style course. It looks like they've tried to Telluride or Palisade it up. Just look at the letters P A T H F I N D E R across the back hatch.



You'll also notice in the pictures Nissan using the FAUX off-road cred image successfully done by Kia in their Telluride commercials. Neither are off road vehicles, but the sure want you to THINK they are. So queue the 'dust up' in the desert pics. And throw out the word 'RUGGED' a lot. Well done.



The question we have is if they really wanted to set the world on fire, wouldn't they have brought back the TRUE capability that a Pathfinder USED to have in the glory days?



Like a Telluride or GC that can REALLY go off-road? A TRUE poor man's Land Cruiser?



Spies, discuss...



2022 Nissan Pathfinder And Frontier Photo Gallery The all-new 2022 Pathfinder goes on sale in summer 2021. A rugged yet modern design rebirth



The 2022 Pathfinder is all-new from the ground-up. Every inch of the vehicle was carefully designed to convey a sense of strength and capability with a strong front face, wide stance, blister fenders and a shorter front overhang (versus the previous design).















