Should Stellantis Come Out With A Mustang GTD Rival?

It’s not every day a Stellantis design chief gives your senior thesis a shoutout on social media, but that’s exactly what happened to John Carioti. While working on his senior project at the College for Creative Studies in Detroit, Carioti created a stunning Dodge muscle car that caught the eye of none other than Ralph Gilles, Stellantis’ Chief Design Officer. Gilles, who oversees the styling for brands like Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, and Maserati, isn’t exactly a rookie when it comes to spotting standout concepts. The Stellantis exec shared Carioti’s work on Instagram, captioning the post “Once again @ccs_detroit Seniors are Fire! ##.” It’s the kind of exposure that most young designers can only dream of, and it’s safe to assume it can do wonders for Carioti’s career.



