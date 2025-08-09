Should Tesla "BORROW" This One Polestar 5 Design Element? Sound Off!

In the fiercely competitive electric vehicle landscape, design innovation often separates the leaders from the laggards. Enter the Polestar 5, a sleek grand tourer that's turning heads with its bold aesthetic choices. One standout feature is its lower rear design: a full-width rear light bar that spans the edge with sharp vertical profiles, creating a futuristic, seamless look. This signature element not only enhances aerodynamics but also gives the car a distinctive, aggressive stance.



But here's the provocative question: Should Tesla "steal"—or more diplomatically, adopt—this lower rear design for its future models? Polestar, the Volvo-Geely spin-off, has faced financial turbulence in recent years, with cash burn rates raising eyebrows. As of mid-2025, the company reported a robust 56% revenue growth in the first half, driven by surging retail sales and a shift to active selling models. Yet, with only £719 million in cash reserves against a £820 million burn in the prior six months, whispers of potential funding needs persist. If Polestar stumbles or even folds—not an impossibility in this volatile market—could Tesla swoop in and integrate this eye-catching rear motif into, say, an updated Model S or a new flagship?



Proponents argue yes: Tesla thrives on iteration, and this design could elevate its minimalist ethos, improving visibility tech and passenger space. Critics, however, warn of intellectual property pitfalls and brand dilution—Tesla's cyberpunk edges might clash with Polestar's Scandinavian elegance. Moreover, with Polestar projecting 2025 as its strongest year yet, any "theft" could spark legal battles or bad PR.



Spies, what do you think? It would work as master design language on the Tesla sedans AND SUV’s. In an industry where survival is Darwinian, is it savvy strategy or opportunistic poaching for Tesla to eye the Polestar 5's rear innovation? Of course, WITH an actual rear window. As EVs evolve, designs like this could redefine the road ahead—or vanish if their creators do.



