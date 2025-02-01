Should The Fed Mandate Easily Accessible Door Latches For Electronic Doors?

Some cars today have no turn signal stalks—none. Others have hidden manual door releases that require the patience of a bomb disposal technician. And if you think that’s hyperbole, ask anyone who’s tried to escape the back seat of a Tesla in a pinch. Story after story highlights the safety concerns these confusing designs pose for drivers and passengers alike. So, here’s the big question: Should the government step in to end this madness? One side of the argument is that people should have knowledge and understanding about the car they’re in. That includes understanding how the doors open and what to do if electronic door latches fail. Fair point, right? Sure, in theory. But in reality, automakers often seem to be in a competition to make the least intuitive design choices possible.



