Should There Be Special Licenses For High Performance Cars?

Commercial driver’s licenses have been around for 30 years this year, a result of a federal initiative to standardize states’ rules for heavy vehicles. The law took effect in April 1992 after a yearslong push to standardize those rules for trucks traveling on interstates. The net effect of federal baseline standards for state-issued commercial driver’s license (CDL) programs has been numerous lives saved, according to the feds, and a higher standard for commercial drivers behind the wheels of heavy trucks transporting multiple trailers or hazardous materials.



Read Article