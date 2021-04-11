Should Toyota Bring Back The "Poverty Pack" Option For Some Vehicles?

Because of modern examples, we tend to think of the Toyota Land Cruiser as a vehicle that, while rugged, isn't exactly barebones. It's so expensive, after all, that it can't afford not to be a luxury SUV to the general public. That wasn't the case, though, with the cheapest 80 Series Land Cruiser, which in some markets had a stripped out "Poverty Pack." And yes, that appears to have been its actual name. The option is so obscure it doesn't appear in Toyota's media archive, and seems to be only loosely documented by a variety of online sources. Apparently, the Poverty Pack was most widely available in the Middle East and South Africa, where it was supposedly the most basic of the 80 Series' base models. Details about it are so scarce that every time a Facebook post mentions the model, people debate just how simple it truly was.



