Should Toyota Consider A GR Version Of The Prius?

For the record, we don't expect to ever see a Toyota GR Prius enter production. That hasn't stopped pretty much the entire internet from theorizing about such a machine, and the Motor1.com crew certainly loves performance in all automotive genres. So we turned to our digital artist and said what if Toyota actually did it? Here's what we came up with. The notion of a GR Prius surfaced shortly after the debut of the next-generation 2023 model in early November. That's because it looks pretty darned sporty – an attribute not typically associated with Toyota's enduring hybrid. It's also not slow, with the new Prius Prime PHEV capable of reaching 60 mph in 6.6 seconds. That's side-by-side with an automatic-equipped GR86 sports car, and not far behind the manual version. Toyota proper also stoked the flames with legit GR appearance upgrades already previewed by TRD. It seems a hotter Prius is on everyone's mind right now.



Read Article