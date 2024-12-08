Should Toyota Go All In And Make The 2025 Celica A Mustang Competitor?

It's been a while since the supremacy across the US automotive market isn't a full Detroit Three affair – and it's all Toyota's fault for that, naturally.

The Japanese automaker has done splendidly across the US market during the first six months of the year as its combined Toyota plus Lexus sales allowed it to approach within spitting distance to GM's throne – just 103k sales between them after the first two quarters of the year.

General Motors has more brands – Buick, Chevrolet, GMC, or Cadillac – but Toyota has enough star power for all of them, especially thanks to the namesake marque. Its diverse portfolio is comprised of nine passenger car nameplates, two truck variants, and no less than ten crossovers and SUVs. Plus, there are countless versions and additional body styles, as well as many electrified powertrain options.