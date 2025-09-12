Should Toyota Move The GR Sub Brand Over To Lexus For A Better Customer Experience?

Toyota just debuted three new Gazoo Racing prototypes, the GR GT road car and the GR GT3 race car. Plus, the reborn LFA. According to Toyota, the expected launch timing of the first two is still a year out. Beyond that, probably in 2028, we'll see the new LFA. It won't have a V-8 hybrid, like the GR GT and the race car, but will be a pure EV. There are a few reasons why that latter reality matters. While the U.S. has just relaxed emissions standards, the rest of the globe have not. When you're catering to the super-rich, it's pretty dumb to only think of a single market. Ditto, thinking that just because U.S. standards on emissions have slackened, that Toyota/Lexus/GR/Century brands could possibly be developed without hybridization and electrification as the near- and long-term goals. Just witness the clear competition. It's not Ford's Mustang GTD—it's Mercedes-AMG's CONCEPT AMG GT XX.



